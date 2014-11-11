If You Earn Less Than £30K A Year, A Robot Is More Likely To Steal Your Job

People who earn less than £30,000 a year are more likely to lose their job to a robot, a new study claims.

According to the latest research, over the next 20 years, 10 million British positions will be replaced machines as technology continues to advance.

With just over 30 million employed in the UK, that means that around one-third of the workforce will be at risk.

The report, a joint effort between the US accountancy firm Deloitte and the University of Oxford, says those earning less than £30,000 are five times more likely to be replaced by a robot or computer than people paid £100,000.

It suggests an “under-class of low-skilled people” in menial positions face heightened uncertainty. Manufacturing, which employs about 2.6 million people, is thought to be a sector to “face greater automation” — and is also an industry often found outside of London.

In the capital there are fewer manufacturing roles and more that “require greater skills and knowledge”, seemingly making people in the city somewhat safer.

Areas that need personable skills and creativity, such as the arts, education, and healthcare, are expected to stay human for a while yet; jobs in computing, engineering, and science are also deemed safe.

But people working in admin, sales, construction, mining, and other “repetitive” or “processing” sectors are supposedly the ones most in danger.

Relative to the study’s predictions, statistics also suggest women could be at greater risk than men, as on average, according to this recruitment site, females earn considerably less. It reports average UK salaries for men top £31,000, but women earn, on average, £24,832.

Some people don’t believe the hype, though. Business Insider previously reported that Colin Lewis, from RobotEnomics, believes there are only more jobs available in companies that use robots, not fewer.

