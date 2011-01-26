If You Don't Tweet Now, Good Chance You Eventually Will.

Image Credit: Art Designer.lv

People love talking about themselves. This is isn’t new,

it’s a characteristic found in humans since God created the earth or when there was a big bang billions of years ago depending on how you swing. Whether you’re a twitter user or not, twitter is here to stay and if you don’t have an account today you eventually will. It’s also pretty clear if that if you do any business online today you’ll need a twitter account to keep users updated. Having a personal twitter account is also becoming the norm, the reasons are clear.

If you don’t know already, twitter is like a very up to date feed of your life and what you want to share. If I want to find out what my friend Bob has been doing the past week I can look up his twitter account and get a pretty good idea of what he’s been up to the past week. This is most likely information he would have gladly given me anyway, after all I’m following him. Once more and more non-twitter users see this budding of communication, they’ll want to join in.

I would imagine there are still plenty of small business owners without twitter accounts as they don’t see the potential. Well it’s there, more often than not you’ll find people talking or “tweeting” about your company, brand, product or business all day. Oh, what’s that? You sell sports jerseys? Search twitter for “buy jersey” and you’ll see all your potential clientele just sitting there waiting for you to take their money.

Here are some very interesting stats on Twitter from Edison Research.

Awareness of Twitter has exploded from 5% of Americans 12+ in 2008 to 87% in 2010 (by comparison, Facebook’s awareness is 88%)

Despite equal awareness, Twitter trails Facebook significantly in usage: 7% of Americans (17 million persons) actively use Twitter, while 41% maintain a profile page on Facebook.

Nearly two-thirds of active Twitter users access social networking sites using a mobile phone

51% of active Twitter users follow companies, brands or products on social networks

If the above isn’t enough to swing you over to the tweeting side it also seems that Twitter is willing to go to some great lengths to protect its user’s data from government subpoenas. This idea that a giant corporation is willing to stand up instead of just cowering to immediate pressure should serve as an example for all other companies who have access to our data. It’s not as common as it should be.

From celebrities to politicians it’s apparent that twitter is not going anywhere anytime soon. When politicians and celebs find a different want to instantly communicate with their followers and fans then you’ll see the end of twitter. I’m willing to bet the farm that it doesn’t happen any time soon.

