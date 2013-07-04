If You Do These Things While Shopping, Retail Workers Probably Find You Annoying

Retail workers hate it when you walk in with headphones on, interrupt them while they are serving other customers and try and return products to save yourself a few dollars.



It’s also really annoying when you take as many things as possible into the change rooms, and eat in the store, according to the staffers interviewed by Business Insider.

“Headphones, that’s probably the most annoying by far,” said Andy Lee, 33, a sales assistant at a clothing store in the Sydney CBD.

“They walk in and you try to say hi – and they just ignore you. It’s not like this is a public space; it’s a place of business.”

Yesterday a checkout worker at a British supermarket made international headlines when she refused to serve a customer who was talking on a mobile phone.

The incident has sparked debate about acceptable behaviour from customers, and while bricks-and-mortar retail in Australia has seen better days, and every customer counts, its not just mobile phones that tick-off staff.

Also an issue are customers who “deliberately kick-up a stink” about the store’s returns policy, even when they know the rules, often to save as little as a few dollars, Lee said.

What’s bad about that is, they know if they make a scene they will get what they want most of the time, even when what they are asking for is against the store’s own rules, he said.

Customers also ignore the change room item limit. “I had one guy try on 40-three things, and just leave them on the ground. All he bought was a sale t-shirt for twelve dollars.”

Ignoring ‘no food’ signs and customers who interrupt are also a problem, Aries Rodriguez, 35, the manager of another CBD clothing store told Business Insider.

“A lot of the time it’s food. They [customers] come in eating a Big Mac or whatever, and then they leave the rubbish on the floor or they just give it to you.

“Many of the female customers try and butt in when you are clearly serving another customer to ask about sizes.”

Then there’s the people who will pick items off the rack and then place them down somewhere else, for seemingly no reason, according to a female shop assistant in her 20s, who could not be named as the her company does not let staff speak with the media.

Headphones, again, were also a common gripe at this store.

“You try and talk to them and you just get the smile. I just like serving people,” but you can’t when they ignore you, she said.

Not that anyone’s refusing service here in Australia. Retail turnover only rose by 0.1% in May 2013, according to figures releases yesterday by the Australian Bureau of Statistics. Analysts were expecting 0.4% growth.

Other customer-facing businesses are taking action against the issue of mobile phones, according to a report today by the Sydney Morning Herald, with several cafes and video stores officially refusing to serve anyone who is speaking on one while they are being served at the checkout.

“It’s human respect,” said Phil Xu, who owns café Katipo in Sydney’s Bondi, in the article. “We are here to provide a service . . . it’s not a supermarket.”

