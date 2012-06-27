If You Do The maths, Marissa Mayer Controls 20% To 25% Of Google

This much

Photo: earcos via flickr

For years, Google vice president Marissa Mayer has been one of the most visible and highly-regarded executives at the company.She was the company’s first female engineer and one of its first 20 employees.



So it was a surprise when, in October 2010, Mayer was moved off of Google’s most important product, search, and over to “location and local services.”

To many observers of Google, this looked like a demotion – even though Mayer was simultaneously promoted to Google’s internally prestigious “Operating Committee.”

Then, when Larry Page became CEO in 2011, he created a new product group, which included Mayer’s products, and put Google SVP Jeff Huber in charge.

Has Mayer been passed over at Google?

Not according to one Google source we recently spoke to.

This source told us that Mayer went from managing 250 product managers in search and the suite of products around it to supervising 1,100 managers – people managing engineering, design, marketing and sales. In addition, Mayer supervises some 6,000 contractors.

“By the fraction of the company, the geo and local piece that [Marissa] runs is something like 20-25% of the company overall.”

Google’s headcount is about 33,000 people – if, like our source, you do not include Google’s new subsidiary Motorola Mobility. That means Mayer is now in charge of ~8,000 people at one of the most important companies in the world. No wonder Walmart put her on its board.

How long till she’s CEO of some public company?

