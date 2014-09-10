If You Care About Battery Life, You Will Want The iPhone 6 Plus

Apple’s iPhones offer nothing special in terms of battery life. The iPhone 5S only offers about 10 hours of battery life, and unfortunately, so does the new iPhone 6.

But if you happen to buy the iPhone 6 Plus, Apple’s first 5.5-inch iPhone, you’ll get an extra six hours of life. The iPhone 6 Plus has about 16 hours of battery life.

Keep in mind, other Android phones have comparable or better battery life. But if you care about having an iPhone that lasts all day, this might make the difference.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.