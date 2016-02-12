If you can't stream Kanye's release party on Tidal try this trick

Kanye West is live-streaming the Madison Square Garden release of his new album, TLOP, on Tidal. But not everyone can stream it.

Scores of people have taken to Twitter and Facebook to vent about their inability to watch the stream. If you are one of these people, there is one trick you can try. The stream seems to function if you set it on the lowest quality video: 240p. Any higher and you might experience technical difficulties.

Like this guy:

@TIDALHiFi fix this live stream

— Eddie Mora (@realeddiemora) February 11, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.