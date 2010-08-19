If You Can't Find 10 People Who Will Buy Your Product, Your Company's Not Gonna Make It

Photo: Business Insider

Of hundreds of startup pitches at Capital Factory, almost none had unearthed 10 people willing to say, “If you build this product, I’ll give you $X.”Meditate on this: Hundreds of people ready to quit their day jobs, burn up savings, risk personal reputation, toil 70 hours per week, absorb as much stress as having a baby (believe me, I’ve done both)…. all without identifying even 10 measly people actually willing to pay for what they’re peddling.



Short-sighted, no?

If you can’t find 10 people who say they’ll buy it, your company is bullshit.

Aren’t you sick of every startup blogger on Earth badgering you about this? Steve Blank says “get outside the building,” Eric Ries says “seek validated learning,” Sean Ellis says “seek product/market fit,” Drew Houston says “the only way to learn on a $0 budget is to talk to people.”

I say “find 10 people who say they’ll buy.” I say “get off your arse and produce hard evidence that customers are in your future light cone﻿.”

But you’re still not listening. You repeat these mantras at Lean Startup Meetings but you’re not doing it.﻿

You’re understandably scared of being proved wrong, especially now that you’re all worked up about the new business idea, and extra especially after you’ve already told friends and family you’re doing this and they’re expecting you to complete your quest.

But jeez people, you’re not even trying. And worse, you’re inventing lame excuses for why you’re not trying.﻿

Full power to forward shields y’all, I’m coming for you.

Click here to see 5 common lame excuses that are only postponing the inevitable >

Jason Cohen is the founder of Smart Bear Software, maker of Code Collaborator, the world’s most popular tool for peer code review and winner of the Jolt Award. This post was originally published on his blog, and it is republished here with permission.

