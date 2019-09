15-year-old Phoebe Cai of the USA

Earlier, we told you about the 10 smartest kids in the world.



They are ranked by a site called Brilliant.org, which asks users progressively harder maths and science problems.

Think you might be as smart as one of these tweens or teens?

Prove it by solving some of the maths problems they’ve solved.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.