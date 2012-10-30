If You Can Code, Here's How To Help During Sandy's Looming Aftermath

Photo: AP

Hurricane Sandy is hitting the east coast of the US right now.When it does, a large swath of the region is going to be dealing with a nasty aftermath.



Google has two tools available for organisations responding to the natural disaster.

Google Public Alerts – “a platform to disseminate relevant emergency alerts to users when and where they’re searching for them.”

Google Person Finder – “an open platform for individuals and organisations to let people know who they’re looking for and to enter updates about missing persons.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.