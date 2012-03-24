Anyone Who Bought A 3-D TV Last Year Got Royally Screwed

If you ran out to pick up last year’s hottest trend in gadgets–the 3-D TV–then chances are you blew a big chunk of change for naught.



DealNews’ Louis Ramirez reports the price of seeing TV characters jump off the screen has plummeted since last year, making it one of the best bargains for deal hunters in 2012.

The TVs were sold for as high as $1,400 in February 2011. Since then, they’ve seen a 50% price drop to a mere $700.

If you’re in the market, here’s where you can find that deal:

Westinghouse is rolling out a unit priced at $899 this summer, but Ramirez says to hold your horses till the price gets cut–it could be as much as 25%.

“However, if you must buy now and don’t mind owning a third-tier brand 55″ TV, $699 is the current price to beat,” he says. “Otherwise, look for name-brand 55″ sets priced under $999 (a price we’ve already seen in October and November.”

Or, you could cut cable altogether and opt for these cost-effective alternatives.