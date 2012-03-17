If You Aren't A Fan Of Pinterest, Here's Why

Photo: Reddit

Yishan Wong, CEO of Reddit and former Facebook engineer, has an interesting take as to why some people just don’t “get” red-hot startup Pinterest:Incidentally… I figured out why Pinterest didn’t appeal to me personally: in real life, I don’t collect anything, so I didn’t enjoy collecting stuff on the web either. Of course, many (most) other people feel differently, so Pinterest is very successful.



Reddit is quite similar to Pinterest — it serves as a launchpad for content across the web and has incredible engagement statistics.

But it’s successful because it capitalises on a natural human behaviour, he said on Quora:

Collecting is another key human activity that (surprise!) a startup just re-created and made better on the internet. It has different psychological drivers than sharing, so it’s not sharing, it’s a different thing. And it’s something that quite a few people like to do a lot, with some of them doing so quite obsessively. People can be quite rabid about collecting and collections.

