If You Are Watching The NCAA Tournament At Work, Don't Worry, You're Not Alone

Photo: @corkgaines

According to the employment consulting firm of Challenger, grey & Christmas (via USAToday.com), 86% of people that plan to watch some of the NCAA tournament will tune in at least once while they are at work.Of those people, 20% will spend 3-5 hours watching the tournament while on the clock. And a whopping 11% believe they will spend at least 5 hours at work watching the tournament.



That’s pretty impressive if you consider the first game doesn’t start until 11:00 and lunches, workers on the east coast might only have 4-5 hours each day in which games will be on.

The firm estimates that employees will be paid $175 million in wages while watching the tournament.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.