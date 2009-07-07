If You Are Thinking About Talking About Sarah Palin, STOP

Sarah Palin’s attorney took time from celebrating Alaska and America on Saturday to write a four-page press release warning the media not to defame the former governor, just in case they were thinking about it. One would usually call this a cease and desist letter, but that would mean something had already actually, you know, happened.

As Jonathan Martin for Politico discusses, the letter talks about “unscrupulous people who have asserted false and defamatory allegations” about the “real” reasons Palin resigned before walking through a rather laborious explanation of the building of the Wasilla Sports Complex and the construction of the Palins’ home. The attorney calls out a specific “liberal Alaskan blogger” and then warns “those who re-publish the defamation, such as Huffington Post, MSNBC, the New York Times and The Washington Post, that the Palins will not allow them to propagate defamatory material without answering to this in a court of law.”

The letter does not cite any actual acts of defamation by these mainstream media types.

Overlooking the comical value of threatening the press via a press release, it is fair to assume the lawyers for MSNBC, The New York Times and The Washington Post are getting nothing but a good laugh out of the letter. Governor Palin spent a lot of her Friday press conference railing against wasteful investigations but apparently has no problem threatening to file unwinnable lawsuits.

Her attorney would have been better off spending the 4th signing his name in sparklers.

Palin Attorney Letter



