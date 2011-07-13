If You Are Planning On Making A News Of The World Movie, Head To eBay

Edmund Lee of AdAge notes that someone is already selling the domain names NewsoftheWorldthemovie.com or NOTWthemovie.com on eBay:The following domains are all for sale by jeroenrody:
.com
NewsOfTheWorldTheMovie.com
NewsOfTheWorldMovie.com
NOTWtheMovie.com
NOTWmovie.com
.co.uk
NewsOfTheWorldTheMovie.co.uk
NewsOfTheWorldMovie.co.uk
NOTWtheMovie.co.uk
NOTWMovie.co.uk
We’re not totally sure if this is genius or not, but, of note, jeroenrody does have 100% positive feedback.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.