If You Are Planning On Making A News Of The World Movie, Head To eBay

Adam Taylor
murdoch rebekah brooksCasting call?

Edmund Lee of AdAge notes that someone is already selling the domain names NewsoftheWorldthemovie.com or NOTWthemovie.com on eBay:The following domains are all for sale by jeroenrody:

.com

NewsOfTheWorldTheMovie.com
NewsOfTheWorldMovie.com
NOTWtheMovie.com
NOTWmovie.com

.co.uk
NewsOfTheWorldTheMovie.co.uk
NewsOfTheWorldMovie.co.uk
NOTWtheMovie.co.uk
NOTWMovie.co.uk

We’re not totally sure if this is genius or not, but, of note, jeroenrody does have 100% positive feedback.

(h/t Edmund Lee)

