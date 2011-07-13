If You Are Planning On Making A News Of The World Movie, Head To eBay

Casting call?

Edmund Lee of AdAge notes that someone is already selling the domain names NewsoftheWorldthemovie.com or NOTWthemovie.com on eBay:The following domains are all for sale by jeroenrody:



.com

NewsOfTheWorldTheMovie.com

NewsOfTheWorldMovie.com

NOTWtheMovie.com

NOTWmovie.com

.co.uk

NewsOfTheWorldTheMovie.co.uk

NewsOfTheWorldMovie.co.uk

NOTWtheMovie.co.uk

NOTWMovie.co.uk

We’re not totally sure if this is genius or not, but, of note, jeroenrody does have 100% positive feedback.

(h/t Edmund Lee)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.