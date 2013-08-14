If You Are An Unemployed Executive And You Want A New Job You Need To Act Busy

At least one Australian employment expert has told the AFR no one wants to hire a former executive with time on their hands.

“The old saying is: if you want something doing, give it to someone who is busy,” said Recruiter Nick Waterworth from Watermark Search.

“No doubt that the people doing well on this market are people who are busy. Looking for a job is NOT a full-time exercise. So, get some project work or do something for a not-for-profit,” he said in the article.

“Just make sure you’re busy.”

In the article it is also said executives may need to get used to waiting a long time for their calls to be returned, be prepared to take a pay cut, and to make sure they are using social media.

Read more here.

Now read: Economist Finds A Trillion-Dollar Flaw In Official Data From China, Australia’s Biggest Trading Partner



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.