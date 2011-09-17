If You Already Hate Windows 8, Then You Hate Technology

I hate the term fanboy. It’s a pejorative meant to denigrate someone’s opinion. A conversation-ender. After applying it to someone, really there’s nothing left to say. But seeing the reaction to Windows 8, I get why people use it.



Very many people who have never used the new early prototype Windows tablet have been shitting all over it like a public toilet, largely sight unseen. Much of that has centered around the fan.

Click here to continue reading at Gizmodo…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.