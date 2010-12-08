If YellowPages.com Is A $1 Billion Business, The Sky's The Limit For Groupon

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

AT&T’s YellowPages.com is a $1 billion advertising business, AdAge’s Kunur Patel tweets, seemingly from the UBS media conference.That’s impressive.



But if that’s true, the sky is truly the limit for Groupon, which has stumbled onto what seems to be the next huge step in the evolution of local advertising.

Groupon, which is already reportedly on a $2 billion revenue run rate, is just getting started. It only recently launched its self-service coupon tool for local businesses, and is still only operating in big and medium-sized cities in the U.S.

It’s starting to look like Groupon could eventually become the next HUGE Internet company, and that turning down Google’s $6 billion offer wasn’t stupid.

