Just a reminder: If the US is on the Japan long-term recession/deflation path, then this chart is important.



It’s from Doug Short, and it’s an overlay of our market (with bubble peaks aligned) and the Nikkei during its peak.

Look where we are.

Photo: Dshort.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.