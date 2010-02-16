If We're Japan, Then The Selloff Starts NOW

Considering the recent market turbulence, we thought we’d check in on Doug Short’s (dshort.com) fantastic historical charts comparing the bad bear markets.



As it happens, we’re roughly at the point where the Nikkei began another big leg down.

Of course, our bear and their bear have looked pretty different, so we’re not sure how much stock to put in any similarities that the eye might perceive. Your call.

Photo: Dshort.com

