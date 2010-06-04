If We're Japan, Then The NASDAQ Is Going To 800 In Three Years

Joe Weisenthal

We highlighted these charts earlier in our feature on the end of the bull market, but a reader submitted them, and they’re so beautiful that we wanted to bring them to your attention.

What you see below (and you can click one each to enlarge) are two carefully annotated charts showing the Nikkei and NASDAQ bubbles, with a detailed look at the timing of each peak and valley.

The upshot is that if we are Japan, then it’s reasonable to expect the NASDAQ going to 800, compares to the 2291 we’re at right now.

First the NASDAQ (click to enlarge)

NASDAQ

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

And now the Nikkei (Click to enlarge)

Nikkei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.