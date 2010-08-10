As Investors Flock Into U.S. Bonds, Default Swaps Traders See Rising Default Risk

Pragmatic Capitalism highlights a peculiar divergence in the credit market right now — as U.S. treasury bonds rally, making their yields fall to ever historically-lower levels (2.82% right now), credit default swaps (CDS) for U.S. debt are moving in the opposite direction.



CDSs are pricing in a greater chance of default, even if they still imply an extremely low chance of default:

Now here’s the recent drop in U.S. bond yields below, which represents a rally for bond prices.

Note how in the top table U.S. credit default swaps spiked during August. Yet at the same time, as shown in the table just above, U.S. bond yields fell. This is a clear divergence in market opinion. The credit default market has become more concerned about U.S. bonds, while the bond market has become less so.

Yet given the vastly larger liquidity in the U.S. bond market, over the volatile and less liquid credit default market, the market divergence, or inefficiency, one explanation is that this is a blip caused by CDS market volatility.

Another is that U.S. bond yields have fallen not due to a lower perception of default risk, but due to other factors. Regardless, these two trends can’t continue forever, one has to give.

