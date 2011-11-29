If Turning On A Kindle Could Crash An aeroplane, Wouldn't Terrorists Do It?

Photo: AP

New York Times tech writer Nick Bilton is sick of having to turn off his Kindle and iPad during takeoffs and landings.He hasn’t found any proof that they are actually dangerous.



Neither has the FAA. A spokesman says a 2006 study revealed “there was no evidence saying these devices can’t interfere with a plane, and there was no evidence saying that they can.”

Still, the agency decided there was “insufficient information to support changing the policies.”

Infuriated, Bilton makes a great point. If Kindles and iPads and smartphones are so dangerous…why aren’t they treated the same way liquids are?

Bilton:

“Surely if electronic gadgets could bring down an aeroplane, you can be sure that the Department of Homeland Security and the Transportation Security Administration, which has a consuming fear of 3.5 ounces of hand lotion and gel shoe inserts, wouldn’t allow passengers to board a plane with an iPad or Kindle, for fear that they would be used by terrorists.”

