Instagram Could Solve Microsoft's Crappy App Problem

Instagram’s app icon would look a lot better than this on Windows Phone.

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Windows Phone developer relations boss Brandon Watson throws free Windows Phones at developers, but they’re not yet convinced that Windows Phone (with a sub 5% market share) is worth investing in.Instagram could be the tipping point.



Austin Carr at FastCompany is somewhat convinced that iPhone “App Of The Year” Instagram could come to Windows Phone before it comes to Android.

If so, this would be a huge deal for Microsoft, which is toiling day and night to bring the best apps to Windows Phone.

The lack of “premium apps” is one of our only complaints about the entire Windows Phone operating system.

We might even swap out our iPhones for Windows Phones if they had apps like PayPal, Instagram, Seamless, SugarSync, and Dropbox.

Many apps like Spotify have already made this jump, and provide compelling experiences that best Android and iOS app brethren.

Instagram has previously said that it would develop for Android at some point, and has made no comment on developing for Windows Phone.

