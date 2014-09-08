If This Job Ad Is Anything To Go By, Amazon Could Be Expanding Its Home-Delivered Grocery Service Into Australia

Australia could be getting Amazon Fresh, Amazon’s grocery delivery service, which the company previously said it’s keen to expand into other regions before the year is out.

The company has posted a job ad looking for a software development engineer to be based in Brisbane, Australia, whose task will be to “revolutionize the grocery shopping experience”.

“As a member of a team focused on innovation, you will responsible for building a system to support a new and confidential Amazon Fresh initiative,” the ad says.

Amazon Fresh is the company’s home delivery service which currently runs in Seattle, Los Angeles and San Francisco. According to a Reuters report Amazon has previously flagged it may launch the service in 20 other regions this year, including some outside the US.

The company, which hasn’t confirmed if Amazon Fresh is coming to Australia, is also offering a relocation package for the right person.

Here’s the job ad. (Click to enlarge.)

Amazon has been contacted for comment. We’ll let you know if and when they get back to us.

