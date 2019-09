A few times we’ve highlighted how the ups and downs of the market can be nicely overlayed with the second half of the year 2000, and that big decline.



Anyway, here’s an update. If we’re really on that path, then get ready for the next big leg down.

Click to enlarge:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.