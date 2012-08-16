If This Document Is Correct Israel's Attack On Iran Would Be Like Nothing Seen Before

A Super Dvora Mk III class patrol boat

American blogger Richard Silverstein claims to have acquired an “Israeli briefing document” that outlines an Israeli attack on Iran and its nuclear facilities.While the validity of the report is seriously in question, it does outline a rather spectacular 21st century attack.



Arutz Sheva translated the document from its original Hebrew and writes:

“The Israeli attack on Iran “will begin with a coordinated strike, including an unprecedented cyber-attack which will totally paralyze the Iranian regime and its ability to know what is happening within its borders. The internet, telephones, radio and television, communications satellites, and fibre optic cables leading to and from critical installations will be taken out of action. The electrical grid throughout Iran will be paralysed and transformer stations will absorb severe damage from carbon fibre munitions which are finer than a human hair, causing electrical short circuits whose repair requires their complete removal.”

Following the coordinated strike, according to the document, “A barrage of tens of ballistic missiles would be launched from Israel toward Iran. 300km ballistic missiles would be launched from Israeli submarines in the vicinity of the Persian Gulf. The missiles would not be armed with unconventional warheads [WMD], but rather with high-explosive ordnance equipped with reinforced tips designed specially to penetrate hardened targets.

“The missiles will strike their targets—some exploding above ground like those striking the nuclear reactor at Arak–which is intended to produce plutonium and tritium—and the nearby heavy water production facility; the nuclear fuel production facilities at Isfahan and facilities for enriching uranium-hexaflouride. Others would explode under-ground, as at the Fordo facility.

“A barrage of hundreds of cruise missiles will pound command and control systems, research and development facilities, and the residences of senior personnel in the nuclear and missile development apparatus,” continues the document exposed by Silverstein. “Intelligence gathered over years will be utilized to completely decapitate Iran’s professional and command ranks in these fields.”

The “document” goes on to say that after the initial attacks, Israeli satellites will pass over Iran to gauge the damage. Then:

“Only after rapidly decrypting the satellite’s data, will the information be transferred directly to war planes making their way covertly toward Iran. These IAF planes will be armed with electronic warfare gear previously unknown to the wider public, not even revealed to our U.S. ally. This equipment will render Israeli aircraft invisible. Those Israeli war planes which participate in the attack will damage a short-list of targets which require further assault.”

Update: On August 21, reader Jason S. sent us the following email that he says offers additional information on Silverstein’s post and translation. We are posting below for those wishing to pursue the topic further:

On Aug 11, 2012 Israeli website Www.fresh.co.il Published this article ( http://www.fresh.co.il/vBulletin/showthread.php?t=567269 )

Opens offensive integrated action unprecedented cyber attack, completely paralyzing the Iranian government’s ability to know what is happening in his own country. Networks, Internet, telephone, radio and television, satellite communications and fibre optic leading to and important sites – including underground missile bases Bhorambad and Asfahn – find useless. Years of careful planning, and disposal of assets intelligence for war – worthwhile. Power networks in Iran paralysed, and hate sites (transformers of the power grid) suffer serious injuries of the arms diffuser carbon fibre fish Leaving person – create short in order to correct them requires removing the physical – a task Sisyphean light quenching the surface munitions, cluster shared a time delay and some remotely controlled by satellite signal.

Netanyahu and Barak, understanding the size of the time, teachers on the use of weapons systems known to the world – only to foreign publications. Barrage of dozens of ballistic missiles from Israel to Iran shot. Missiles are equipped with non-conventional warheads – but charged warheads and Kamui TNT specially ruggedised, designed to deeply penetrate hardened targets specifically. Within a few minutes, the Israeli public learns of the existence of significant missile arm of the State of Israel, and understand the meaning of trails white smoke appeared centre of the country several times – official announcement was followed by a dry mouth “conducted an experiment in rocket propulsion system” The defence.

Missiles hit their targets – some above ground, such as Arak nuclear reactor designed to produce plutonium and tritium facility, heavy water production side, manufacturing facilities of nuclear fuel conversion facilities Baisfahn gas and uranium Hksaflurid.

All of the above – still not crossed a single manned aircraft, the Israeli Air Force of Iran’s airspace.

The hundreds of cruise missiles pounding and control systems, facilities development and research institutes, and houses and villas immersed in greenery of nuclear development officials and Iran’s missile. Information collected for years Arif expressed almost complete professional ranks and commanders of Iran in these areas.

Short-range ballistic missiles (300 km), Israeli submarines fired. Portion of the public will be remembered later Israeli-developed ballistic missile with just the point, the IDF did not he obtain it. Or so said …

After the first attack wave, precise timing of seconds, passing over Iran satellite radar “blue and white”. Subsystems allow evaluation of the extent of damage caused purposes. Was only after the fastest decryption of satellite data, the information is delivered directly to the aircraft en route obscure paths towards Iran. these planes Israeli Air Force electronic warfare suits are not brought to the attention of the general public, nor exposed to the Friends of Israel from the United States. Systems can be surprised then the weapons expert in the world – yes, they made the Israeli planes elusive. Air Force will participate Finally assault – and hit only a small number of targets that require further injury – not detected at all by the array detection and tracking of Iran. Air defence system will launch into the sky hundreds of anti-aircraft missiles – blindly – futile attempt to harm aircraft corps.

Among the targets approved injury – storage sites such ballistic missile Shahab-3 and Sejil, reservoirs of chemicals used in propellants for missiles, industrial facilities for the production of missile control systems, centrifuge manufacturing plants, and more. The attack reveals a booming and stunning the degree permeability and transparency of Iran Israel’s intelligence capabilities. (“What an excellent taste and quality intelligence, if not use it when you need it?” Said Ehud Barak later interviews various television channels)

With the return of the first planes various bases, clarify the extent of the attack and its costs. Israeli aircraft also hit by arrays of Iran’s air defence or air force, composed mostly of aeroplanes whose place it is appropriate that the museum; accident aerial refueling over hostile country causing loss and damage to aircraft refueling requires abandonment of a fighter jet sample “end.” The crew of the aircraft Boeing and bold action are extracted storm unit 669, spread across several sites in advance, far from Israel’s borders. Future citations will receive helicopters and fighter pilots Rhino.

Dashboard air force, deep under the building down soldier in Tel Aviv, do not know the air force commander himself. All drills conducted by five of his predecessors, made against his reality. “It’s like the Mets Independence Day!” He mutters in amazement. The study of the performance of the corps, placed face their assessments – can not explain the statistical anomaly occurred.

Precision-guided munitions whose nature is unknown, affects surgical way a small number of oil terminals in the ports of Iran used to export the black liquid. Intelligence also provided information on a number of huge tanks were almost empty – only they were attacked. The implication is clear – we have the ability to destroy blanched the ability to export oil from Iran – but at this time we did not.

From Hceos and sense of doom that prevailed in Iran, the commander of the unit can Shahab 3 missile to launch a barrage of nine rockets at Tel Aviv centre. Eight missiles were intercepted by active defence system of Israel, and gave nine falls on the beach of the town, shattering glass in a wide radius, but does not cause loss of life.

Morning comes to the Middle East, is the dawn of a new day. Hezbollah, understanding the price will be exacted from him, made the approval. Individual cells of fighters, rates messianic mission and do not accept the order Nasrallah, launching several rockets into Galilee. Small fraction intercepted by the Iron Dome batteries uploaded secretly to the north, and some cause moderate damage to property and injuries easy. Nasrallah comes out Live Channel “Al Manar” and most clearly informs that the shooting was not done under his direction.

A pipe dream?

Irrational optimism?

Possible. But panic institutionalized daunting Israeli citizens mainly based on the feelings heart, irrational fears and harmful demonization of the opponent.

