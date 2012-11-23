If They Didn't Pick Ferris Bueller, A Singing Jason Segel Could Have Starred In Honda's Super Bowl Spot

One of the most memorable spots of the 2011 Super Bowl was when Matthew Broderick took the small screen to reenact the classic film “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” for the Honda CRV.



But Super Bowl campaigns involve massive agency effort and brainstorming sessions, so for every great ad made there are 10 other great ideas left on the drawing board.

We had lunch with RPA’s chief creative officer Joe Baratelli and talked about what you could have seen instead of a dancing Matthew Broderick in the Super Bowl.

“One of them had Kirsten Wiig,” Baratelli said. “That one was actually pretty cool, where she was doing all of these kinds of adventurous things in her CRV.”

And the other big idea starred Jason Segel, “the Muppet guy!” Baratelli said.

“We had several thoughts with him,” Baratelli said. “His role would have been kind of taking you through what he wanted to do with his crv, all of his leap list item, and his last leap list item was to be in a Super Bowl commercial. It was similar to the opening of the muppets — without the muppets of course — with a big musical number.”

That idea was actually on the drawing board well before the Muppets movie came out.

“We went through several rounds,” Baratelli said, before RPA decided that Matthew Broderick was Super Bowl gold.

“Even people outside of who traditionally works on Honda [were brainstorming],” added Britt McColl, VP public relations manager. “It truly was a whole creative department effort.”

