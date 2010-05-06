If These 7 Habits Aren't Ingrained In All Your Social Media Efforts, You're Doing It Wrong

If you’re struggling with social media marketing, don’t rush to blame your lack of tech-savvy.



In fact, most of the keys to rocking social media aren’t technical at all — they’re actually the same basic tenets of spurring conversation and building relationships with your customers in the real world.

A recent post on OPEN Forum by Duct Tape Marketing’s Rohit Bhargava lists 7 habits you should ingrain in every facet of your social media marketing efforts.

These practices all work to encourage your customers to actively interact with you.

In summary:

1. Write the same way you would talk — in your own conversational voice.

2. Listen to what your customers are saying to you or about you, and respond to everything (whether that response is private or public depends on the situation.)

3. Go out of your way to comment on things that aren’t directly related to you to encourage conversation.

4. Post lots of open-ended questions.

5. Participate in social media communities related to your industry — and those that share your interests outside of business.

6. Facilitate in-person interactions with your online fans (i.e. by hosting or attending a local event that you’ve promoted.)

7. Give, give, give — promoting others, offering advice, and helping people in general never fails.

Read the entire article at OPEN Forum >

And click here to check out the 5 social media marketing strategies that will get you instant results >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.