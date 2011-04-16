If There's Any Gender Gap At All, It favours Women

Carrie Lukas writes in the Wall Street Journal that women in the workforce are currently better off than feminist activists might have you believe.



There are more unemployed men over the age of 16 than there are women – 9.3% and 8.3% respectively. According to the Department of labour’s Time Use survey, women work shorter days as well – 8.01 hours compared to 8.75 hours. And if women work less than men, it’s no wonder they’re said to earn less.

Another study actually favours women in the wage gap war under the proper conditions. “In a 2010 study of single, childless urban workers between the ages of 22 and 30, the research firm Reach Advisors found that women earned an average of 8% more than their male counterparts,” WSJ writes.

Does this count as progress? Let us know in the comments!

