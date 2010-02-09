Faber: If We analysed The U.S. As A Company, It Would Be A Distressed Piece Of Trash

In an interview with Bloomberg’s Margaret Brennan, Marc Faber hints that markets are improperly giving the U.S. government a free ride.



That’s because if investors were to analyse the U.S. government as a company, they’d soon realise it is completely distressed. You might have suspected it as such, but here’s a gloomy reminder from the man who sells the Gloom, Boom, and Doom report:

“If you add all the unfunded liability’s the US has in terms of future liability’s arriving from medicare, medicaid and social security, then obviously if the US was a corporation it wouldn’t be a triple A, but it would have funds that are junks rated.

“

