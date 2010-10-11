If The UK Can't Stick With Spending Cuts, What Hope Does Greece Have?

One of the brewing stories out of the UK is that the country’s aggressive austerity scheme — which won praise in the media a few months ago — will probably not be so drastic in the end.



Budget cutting is HARD. When you cut spending, you end up hurting all kinds of politically vindictive interest groups.

So the question is: if a relatively prosperous country like the UK can’t make deep cuts, what hope does a country like Greece — whose economy revolves much more around the government — having in sticking to its plans?

