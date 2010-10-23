If The NBA Is Losing So Much Money, Why Are Successful Businessmen Lining Up To Buy Teams?

If the NBA was losing so much money, this super-successful businessman would never have bought in…

NBA commissioner David Stern maintains that the NBA, as currently composed, is not a profitable business.He says the league lost $350+ million last year.



Stern intends to make the players feel the pain, reducing the players’ share of the revenue by about one-third, or $750 million dollars.

He’s even threatened to contract teams, thereby making jobs more scarce.

But Matt Yglesias raises an interesting point. If the NBA is such an unprofitable business, why do billionaire businessmen lineup to by franchises?

Part of the issue is that the teams themselves can be in some ways loss-leaders for businesses whose real profit centre is an arena or a cable network. Accounting can be misleading, actual asset prices are telling you something.

Read on at Think Progress >

See Also: NBA Wants To Reduce Players’ Salaries By One-Third

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.