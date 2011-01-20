Now Might Be A Really Good Time For The Market To Tank

Photo: skyreport via Flickr
The resilience of this market is still astounding, but if the market is going to tank — as market timer Tom Demark predicts — it might be a good time.For one thing, stocks are remarkably muted on the back of Apple. After a blistering number, the stock isn’t getting much of a boost, and the NASDAQ is losing big.
Other “bubble names” are also fading today.
MolyCorp continues to tank ahead of the lockup expiry tomorrow.
The big chinese IPOs — Dang Dang and Yoku — are also having rough days again.
Netflix is fading.
Financials, which had been leading the way this year are down as well. Goldman is off nearly 3%.
Obviously the gravity is here, and the market is ready to slide.
If the market doesn’t dive, it will only reinforce this.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.