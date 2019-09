A few more weeks of this rally, and the market will look nothing like the Nikkei bust.



We’re currently 6.2% of the year’s high — not a trivial amount, clearly — but if that can be cleared, as the last Mega-Bears chart from Doug Short shows, then the bust will at least shape-wise no longer look like Japan.

Photo: Doug Short

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.