If The JooJoo Guys Were Here, I'd "Slap" Them

Peter Semmelhack, CEO Bug Labs

If Mike Arrington and Fusion Garage really wanted to make a “dead simple web tablet,” they could have done it much more quickly, much more easily says Peter Semmelhack, CEO and founder of Bug Labs.Bug Labs sells kits of hardware that can be used to build custom gadgets. Last Friday we dropped by Bug’s office to learn more about the company.



While Peter was explaining the company’s mission — get hard goods to market twice as fast at half the price — we asked him what he thought of the CrunchPad, or as it’s now known, the JooJoo.

He said if those guys were in Bug’s offices he’d “slap” them, because they took such a needlessly complicated path to the market. The CrunchPad could have been a much easier project, says Peter.

How much more easier? He grabbed the white base Bug, slapped his notebook on top of it and said, “There, you’re done.” (The notepad was a stand-in for a large LCD screen, which Peter says Bug will be offering soon.)

We were sceptical, but Peter says it’s really that simple. We came around after he told us about a more complicated project he built for a bigger client in less than four months.

Bug is entirely open sourced, so JooJoo wouldn’t have had to pay to develop its hardware. It could download the schematics to the hardware, taken it the manufacturer of its choice and been on its way.

Would a Bug-based tablet be as robust as an iPad? No. But that was never the mission for the CrunchPad. The mission was to make a tablet to surf the web. If Arrington had worked with Bug, that could have happened.

Maybe even without all the lawyers and acrimony, too.

Click here to see other cool stuff we learned touring Bug Labs’ headquarters >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.