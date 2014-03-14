If The First Mobile Phone Went On Sale Today It Would Cost Over $US9000

Thirty years ago today the first commercial mobile phone went on sale, it was the size of a brick and cost $US4000.

In today’s equivalent the Motorola DynaTAC 8000X handset would’ve cost a smidge over $US9000, working on a cumulative inflation rate of 125.1%.

According to Mashable a prototype of the device was released in 1973, when it went on sale almost ten years later in 1984 it had a battery life of an hour and a half.

Incidentally Motorola which was founded in 1928 in the US, was bought by Google for $US12.5 billion in 2011 and in January the search giant offloaded the corporation to electronics company Lenovo for $2.91 billion.

