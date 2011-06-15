MAP OF THE DAY: If The Entire World Lived In A City As Dense As Houston, It Would Be This Big

Gus Lubin
If 6.9 billion people lived in Houston, the world capital of suburban sprawl, that one city would take up 1,769,085 square miles. It would take up all the land from New Mexico to Ohio.

This visualisation comes from urban planning blog Per Square Mile.

If on the other hand the world’s population lived in densely populated Paris, that one city would take up only 127,930 square miles.

You can imagine which is more sustainable.

