If The Astros Want To Wear Their Colt .45s Throwbacks, They Will Have To Do It Without The Gun

The Houston Astros are scheduled to wear their Houston Colt .45s throwback uniforms twice during the upcoming season as part of the franchise’s 50th anniversary. But according to 610 AM in Houston, Major League Baseball will not allow the Astros to use the gun that was originally depicted on the Colt .45s uniforms.Of course, this is silly on several levels, but the biggest reason is because removing the gun doesn’t change the name, Colt .45s, which is of course a gun.



But also consider the logo seen at right. Simply removing the gun ruins the entire logo. The C makes no sense without the gun, as it was designed specifically to be the smoke of the gun.

Last year, the Tampa Bay Rays changed their Tampa Smokers throwback unis when they removed the cigar from the original logo. Although in that case, the Rays made the decision on their own.

