Another Sign The Bailout Is Failing: Bond Yields Are Blowing Out Again

Despite news of a $147 billion Greece bailout from the IMF and Europe, Greek bonds have begun routing again.



The two year yield has jumped to 11.3% according to Bloomberg, which is far from the 20%+ levels it momentarily hit last week but still dangerously elevated and at a level whereby Greece probably would not be able to sustain its debt burden. The 10 year Greek bond yield is flattish, at around 8.50%.

