This Is What It Would Look Like If Superman Had A GoPro Camera

Ever wonder what it’d be like to fly through the air faster than a speeding bullet?
Wonder no longer, thanks to this group of Los Angeles-based filmmakers, called Corridor Digital.
To pull this off, the filmmakers used a DroneFly Phantom 2 quadcopter, and attached a GoPro camera, video transmitter and built-in GPS. They later added the special effects. You can see how they did it in this behind-the-scenes video.
Oh, and of course Superman doesn’t just fly around. He also beats up some enemies, and saves a lady from a burning building. Check out the entire video below:
