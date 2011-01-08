Verizon Music Deals Are Lost Opportunity For Spotify

Photo: Verizon

Update: The Verizon deal isn’t a MOG exclusive–Rhapsody is also in on it. But Spotify is still out in the cold, as it hasn’t launched in the U.S. this year as once planned.Music service MOG just got a big deal: it will come preinstalled on all Verizon 4G LTE phones, and users will be able to pay for the service–which costs $10 per month–on their Verizon phone bills.



Like Spotify and other similar services, MOG users pay a monthly subscription for the right to download and listen to all the music they want. The service also has a fairly unique feature that lets users create stations based on single artists, then control how much variety they want with a slider.

The deal is no guarantee that MOG will suddenly take off–streaming music services are a hard sell–but it’s a nice win for the Berkeley-based startup, which only began offering its service last spring. It also shows how Spotify’s endless delays in getting to a U.S. launch are giving competitors a leg up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.