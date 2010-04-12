What If Sarah Palin Had Her Own Network?

Tina Fey reprised her dead-on impression of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin on SNL last night. In the skit, Tina portrayed the “Going Rogue” Fox News contributor as a TV network saleswoman in a leather jacket. She was selling shows like “My Daughter Only Sprained Her Ankle, You Can’t Seriously Be Considering Euthanizing Her,” “Todd!,” “Are You Smarter than a Half-Term Governor?,” and “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.”



The video’s viral juice might not be as powerful as her original Palin impressions, (one skit with Tina stalking Tiger’s prowl at The Masters and another one starring Justin Bieber are also big hits on Hulu). But the skit certainly some hilarious moments.

Watch the skit here:



