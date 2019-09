Every year, he makes a list and checks it twice. He notes who’s naughty or nice.



Indeed, Santa Claus is coming to town. But while you know what his job is, have you ever wondered what his finances look like?

Based on what we know of him, we suspect his credit score probably looks something like this.

Photo: Credit Sesame

