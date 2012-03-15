What Would Happen If Ron Paul Was Allowed To Abolish The Fed?

This post originally appeared at The Street.



The most radical proposals to surface during this year’s presidential primaries are Congressman Ron Paul’s dual efforts to abolish the Federal Reserve and return the Unites states to a monetary standard backed by gold.

Should he prevail in November, and make good on his mission, how would that feat be accomplished and, perhaps more importantly, how would it affect average Americans?

It depends on whom you ask.

Read the rest of the story at The Street >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.