If Our Jobs Report Is Anything Like Canada's, Oh Boy...

It’s going to be awesome if our jobs report is anything like Canada’s



The country up north just reported 69K new jobs, which is well ahead of the 15K estimates, and as Ashraf Laidi points out, something akin to 600K jobs in America.

Of course, the US doesn’t benefit from rising oil and commodity prices the same way, but really, we’re pretty tightly connected.

