If Obama Doesn't Nominate Elizabeth Warren, He's Going To Infuriate His Base

There’s been some chatter that perhaps President Obama might not nominate Elizabeth Warren to head the Consumer Financial Protection Agency (her brainchild, basically), especially since Tim Geithner was said to oppose the nomination.Well now Tim Geithner seems to support her.



But beyond that, it’s obvious that the liberal base adores, and thinks that her nomination is a very, very important political step.

At yesterday’s big “Netroots Nation” convention — a big political pow-wow for online progressives — there was a lot of talk about warren, per various Tweets we saw and this report from CNN.

If Obama picks someone else, he’ll anger a core base, without getting any upside.

She’s getting the job.

Now let’s just hope she doesn’t destroy the banking system…

