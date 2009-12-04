If Motorola Built An iPhone...

Here’s an alleged photograph of a new Motorola phone, snagged by Boy Genius Report. It looks like a much better phone than the Motorola Droid.
It has an 8 megapixel camera with autofocus, a dual LED flash and 800 MHZ processor, reports BGR. They have another picture on the site.
UPDATE: As the commenter below points out, this could be a photoshop. It certainly looks a lot like a Samsung phone. Click to see →
