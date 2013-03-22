If Michelle Obama Was The Queen Of England, Here's What The Stamps Would Look Like

Jim Edwards
The Sunday Times’ style magazine crowned U.S. first lady Michelle Obama the best-dressed woman in the world earlier this month, and the newspaper’s ad agency, Grey London, created this ad to promote the title.

It’s a simple idea, nicely executed:

If Obama was the monarch, what would Queen Michelle look like in profile on a 1st class Royal Mail stamp?

(Britain has lots of different stamps of course, but it always sells a “basic” version with Queen Elizabeth II in profile.)

Here’s the full ad, which we first saw on Buzzfeed (click to enlarge):

