If Michael Jordan Had Played In This Year's All-Star Game, They Would Have Needed Bigger Jackets

The NBA introduced a cool new feature to the warm-ups at this year’s All-Star game. Each player essentially had their NBA “resume” listed on their jacket in the form of patches (see Kobe Bryant below). In addition to a large star with that player’s number of All-Star appearances, they were also given a patch for various achievements, such as NBA championships, MVP awards, rookie of the year award, and All-Star game MVP Awards.



This got us thinking: What would Michael Jordan’s warm-up jacket have looked like if he was in this year’s All-Star game?

In all, Jordan would have needed 29 patches for his 10 scoring championships, two slam dunk titles, his defensive player of the year and rookie of the year awards, his three All-Star MVP awards, five MVP awards, and of course, six NBA championships. And it might have looked like this…

Photo: TNT

