How It Would Look If Men Posed The Way Female American Apparel Models Do

American Apparel

Debate has heated up in Sweden regarding American Apparel’s sexualization of its female models.

The retailer’s shock-tactic ads featuring naked women are certainly nothing new. But this week Swedish blogger Emelie Eriksson made headlines by juxtaposing male models’ poses in unisex American Apparel Clothing with the R-rated images of women wearing the same shirts (often sans pants).

To show how American Apparel‘s double standard works, a small Swedish clothing company named byPM decided to do a photo shoot in which a man posed in the same positions as American Apparel’s female models.

The model was byPM’s founder and partial owner, Petter Lindqvist.

“We, as a really small clothing brand, wanted to get into the debate but without using words,” Lindqvist told Business Insider via email. “To see how people would react.”

He ended up getting his partially naked self in one of Sweden’s largest papers.

Here’s how American Apparel poses men in a unisex blue button down:

American Apparel

Here’s how American Apparel depicts women:

American Apparel

And here’s how a man would look in the very same pose:

Emanuel Haglund

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.